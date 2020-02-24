SaluS Hits Market Cap of $6.95 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $6.87 or 0.00071410 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit. SaluS has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $10,990.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045070 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000968 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,672.43 or 1.00610221 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000856 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000450 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

