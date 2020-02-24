Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news sentiment score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,209.74. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

