Scala One Day Trading Volume Reaches $288.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. Scala has a market cap of $374,563.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

