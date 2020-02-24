Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

