Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. 538,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

