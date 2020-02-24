Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,452 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,061,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 602,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 428,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $74.17. 385,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,071. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

