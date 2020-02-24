Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lessened by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.11. 418,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,407. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

