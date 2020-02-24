Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,941,000 after buying an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.59. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

