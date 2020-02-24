Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 193,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.