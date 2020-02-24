SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $9,525.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

