SDL (LON:SDL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:SDL opened at GBX 589.43 ($7.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. SDL has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 603.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 552.92. The company has a market cap of $523.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52.
About SDL
SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.
