SDL (LON:SDL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SDL opened at GBX 589.43 ($7.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. SDL has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 603.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 552.92. The company has a market cap of $523.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52.

Get SDL alerts:

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.