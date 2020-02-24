Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 91,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

