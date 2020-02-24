Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

HUN stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 210,153 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 527,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 299,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 168,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

