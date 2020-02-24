Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $3,261,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,567. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.