Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after buying an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,488,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $112,277,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after buying an additional 44,434 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.97. 32,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,972. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.