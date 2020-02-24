Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $87.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 58.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.