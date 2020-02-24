Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Ball by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 700,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after buying an additional 272,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.81. 173,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,668. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,291 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

