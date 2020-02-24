Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. 14,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,567. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

