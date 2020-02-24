Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.15. 35,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,695. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.