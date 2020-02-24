Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 21,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded down $31.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $728.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $794.80 and a 200-day moving average of $731.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $638.92 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

In other news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $16,894,570. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

