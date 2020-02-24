Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,949 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.48. 382,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

