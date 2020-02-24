Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,088 Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Embraer worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 114,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1,024.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 932.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,321,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. 26,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Embraer SA has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $21.38.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

