Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $16,667,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.18.

NYSE VMC traded down $3.82 on Monday, reaching $130.13. 35,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,954. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

