Sei Investments Co. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 171.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204,118 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of L Brands worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128,578. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LB. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

