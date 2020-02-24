Sei Investments Co. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Rexnord worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 28.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rexnord by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $87,780.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,664.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,068,821. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,925. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.