Sei Investments Co. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,676 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $1,968,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AES by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AES by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,059,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

AES stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

