Sei Investments Co. Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 669.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,713 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $51.53. 48,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,216. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

