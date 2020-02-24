Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell by 83.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dell in the third quarter valued at $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dell by 30.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dell by 257.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dell by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DELL traded down $4.00 on Monday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,871. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Dell’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

