Sei Investments Co. Sells 122,195 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,195 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Colfax worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Colfax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Colfax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. Colfax’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.