Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,692 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of WEX worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.06.

WEX stock traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 275,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. WEX Inc has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $236.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.91.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

