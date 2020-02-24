Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 28,151 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

GILD stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,809,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,691,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.