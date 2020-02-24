Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,123 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

GS stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.54. 4,137,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.11. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

