Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,271,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

