Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,736 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after acquiring an additional 498,861 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,864,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $549,759,000 after purchasing an additional 328,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $296,753,000 after purchasing an additional 311,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $295,364.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $188,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

CTSH stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.42. 4,555,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

