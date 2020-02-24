Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,530 shares of company stock valued at $30,262,778 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

REGN traded up $22.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $425.38. 2,959,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

