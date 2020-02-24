Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Shares of UHS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.23. 927,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,654. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.97. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

