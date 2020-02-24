Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $12.77 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.96 on Monday, reaching $130.86. The company had a trading volume of 555,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average is $137.34.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.