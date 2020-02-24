Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $20.63 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,964 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.14. 1,657,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.