Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $23,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,153 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 169,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 168,422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,874 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $7.81 on Monday, hitting $112.31. 4,563,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

