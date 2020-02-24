Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $25.44 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $596,603.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,088 shares of company stock worth $21,117,971. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,980. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.45 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

