Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $28.45 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,876 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of eBay worth $28,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in eBay by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,065 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,604 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 778,659 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,958,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,045 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

