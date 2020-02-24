Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $55.37 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 113,763 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 2.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Western Digital worth $55,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,502. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

