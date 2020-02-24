Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $83.42 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,967 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C accounts for about 4.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $83,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 500,465 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 303,479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 77.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 616,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 199,704 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 243,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 706,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

