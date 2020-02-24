Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,148 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,485. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

