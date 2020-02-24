Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its position in Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $63.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,419.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,723. The stock has a market cap of $975.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,459.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,307.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

