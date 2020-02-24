Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Graham worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Graham by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $22.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $499.40. 42,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.28 and a 200 day moving average of $642.12. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $498.53 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

