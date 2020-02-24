Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 34,447 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,447 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Landstar System worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,755,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Landstar System by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

Shares of LSTR traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.44. 391,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

