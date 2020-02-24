Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 109,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 557.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 94,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

