Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,308 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $34,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.44.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.08. 2,108,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,076. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $102.69 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

