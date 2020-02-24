Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 134,283 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,283 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up about 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.02. 466,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,150. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

